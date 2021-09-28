Parents react to Arizona mask mandate ruling

TUCSON (KVOA) - While some parents are relieved over the mask mandate ruling, other parents tell News 4 Tucson they're exhausted and are very uncomfortable with their children still having to mask up at school.

Most school districts within Southern Arizona will continue to require students and staff to mask up. School districts that will continue to require masks include, Catalina Foothills School District, Flowing Wells Unified School District, Amphitheater Public Schools, Sunnyside Unified School District, and Nogales Unified School District.

Marana Unified School District's mask mandate will end Wednesday, Sahuarita Unified School District will remain mask optional and Vail Unified School District will continue to have a no mask mandate.

Some parents tell News 4 Tucson they realize this might not be the end of the road for the mask mandate debate but said they're relieved with the decision.

"For now we are simply relieved our kids got to go to school today just like they did yesterday, knowing that everyone is wearing a mask knowing, knowing everyone is following safe protocols," said Lisa Robinson.

But other parents within the Amphitheater Public Schools were hoping for a different outcome.

"If you want to wear a mask, wear it. I'm all for it. But I believe that I should have the right to my kid's health and it is detrimental to my child. I see it," said one mother who preferred to remain anonymous.

News 4 Tucson is still waiting to hear from Tanque Verde Unified School District to see where their mask-wearing protocols stand.