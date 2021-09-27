Yaquis/Naranjeros train in Tucson: Games at Kino Stadium

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns to Tucson this Thursday as the Obregon Yaquis will play the Mexicali Aguilas in the early matchup, and the Naranjeros of Obregon will take on the Navojoa Mayos in the later game.

The group of players from Mexico's top pro baseball league, including many former, current and future major leaguers who play their winter ball in Mexico, train in Tucson every year.

The University of Arizona baseball team will take on the Obregon Yaquis in an exhibition game this Sunday.

The big rivalry showdown between the Hermosillo Naranjeros and Obregon Yaquis will take place on Saturday. A near-sellout is expected at Kino Stadium.

For tickets, you can go to mexicanbaseballfiesta.com

Here's a complete schedule:

Thursday, September 30

Obregon vs Mexicali 5:05 first gameHermosillo vs Navojoa follows first game $2.00 Beer Night.

Friday, Oct. 1

Obregon vs Navojoa 5:05 first gameHermosillo vs Mexicali follows first gameLa Brissa performs following the second game. Presented by Casino Del Sol

Saturday, Oct. 2

Mexicali vs Navojoa 5:05 first gameHermosillo vs Obregon follows the first game