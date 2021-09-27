Western butterfly population is declining

TUCSON (KVOA) - You might have recently noticed the beautiful monarchs in southern Arizona.

"This year the fall migration is happening," said Katy Prudic, assistant professor of Citizen and Data Science in the University of Arizona School of Natural Resources and the Environment. "It coincides with the bird migration, so monarchs migrate in two seasons; one is in the spring when they're moving from south to north, and the other is in the fall when they're moving north and south."

But, a dramatic decline in western butterfly populations has researchers concerned.

The western monarch's latest population count shows a 99.9 percent decline since the 1980s.

Researchers say the western monarch is on the brink of extinction.

A report studied more than 450 butterfly species.

They learned that increasing fall temperatures, due to climate change, could be having a significant impact on butterfly populations.

"Insects, in particular, are very sensitive to extreme heat, and especially extreme drought," said Prudic. "So, when we see, like we do now, hot temperatures, especially in the fall, it's really hard for insects. They start to desiccate and dry out and things like that, they're small organisms so it's really hard for them to regulate their internal water balance."

The increase in temperature may induce physiological stress on butterflies and could also influence their development and hibernation preparation.

These temperatures can also reduce the availability of food, as well as extend the length of time that butterflies' natural enemies are active.

There are several ways we can help, including the conservation, management, and restoration of public lands, using fewer pesticides, and choosing plants for landscapes that will benefit local insects.