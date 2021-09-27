Vandalized proposition signs in Vail prompts investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Last Friday, Vail residents said several Proposition 487 signs were vandalized and it was all caught on camera by someone in the community.

"They saw this person cutting the signs down, they got video of the individual doing it. They also got a license plate," said Stacy Winstryg.

Winstryg said Prop 487 will be on the November ballot and only those within the Vail district school boundaries will be able to vote. If it's not approved, staff and teaching positions could be eliminated.

"It's something that has been in place for years and it's super important to our community and our schools..It pays for 126 of our staff members," said Winstryg.

Some residents within the Vail School District said these acts of vandalism need to stop for the sake of the children and the community.

"We need to stop that behavior, we need to figure out to collaborate again and be able to show that to our kids. They learn even more from home and the community than they do in the classroom," said Mark Tate.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they are in the early stages of the investigation. They also confirmed it is a crime to destroy campaign signs and is classified as a misdemeanor.