UArizona officials say COVID-19 cases are trending down

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins and Director of the Campus Reentry Task Force at UA Dr. Richard Carmona gave a COVID update over Zoom.

They said they are encouraged with how cases continue to trend downwards.

Last week's results showcased a positivity rate of 1.3 percent, down from 1.7 percent two weeks ago.

Although the numbers are trending in the right direction, officials stressed the importance of not becoming complacent, especially with family week and homecoming right around the corner.

"Our university is starting to percolate once again; our activities, our sports, our intercollegiate athletics, the Pac-12, and our university athletics have been fantastic in working with us to generate protocols that will allow us to get out from the COVID exhaustion, and appreciate sports and intercollegiate relationships and so on," said Dr. Richard Carmona.

There are nine campus pick-up and drop-off stations for students to get tested through the Cats Takeaway Testing program.

They have the capability of doing 3,000 tests a day but would like to do more.

The officials also announced that Oct. 11 will be when they begin to offer booster shots for the campus community,

In the meantime, they say to "bear down," mask up and vax up.