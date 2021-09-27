Tucson open-air mall sells for more than $165 M

TUCSON (KVOA) - La Encantada Mall has been sold to a new owner for more than $165 million.

JLL Capital Markets closed the deal this month, securing $102 million in acquisition financing for the open-air mall.

“This asset is the crown jewel of Tucson retail,” Patrick Dempsey, Managing Director of JLL Capital Markets, said. "Many stores at La Encantada are exclusive to the area, with a draw expanding the entire market. Lack of available land for new development in the Foothills Retail submarket makes La Encantada an irreplaceable property.”

The former company recently sold several of its non-core assets to generate more liquidity.

La Encantada is home to some of the most recognized names in retail.