The average price of gas has inched up by a penny over the past 2 weeks.

The national average is now $3.25 a gallon.

That's a dollar more than a year ago.

Analysts say the small increase was due to a rise in the cost of crude oil.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular unleaded is in the San Francisco bay area at $4.47 a gallon.

The lowest is in Houston at $2.72 a gallon.