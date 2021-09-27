Florida turtle rescued, flown to safety

Marathon, FLORIDA -- A Florida sea turtle is taking flight.

Matthew is a loggerhead sea turtle who was named before rescuers found out she was a girl.

Matthew was rehabilitated at the Florida keys-based "Turtle hospital."

She was then flown by a private plane Sunday to permanently reside at a conservation facility on South Padre Island, Texas.

The nearly five-hour flight was a collaboration with Turtles Fly Too, a nonprofit group that provides transport for endangered species.

The turtle hospital in the Florida Keys has been rescuing, rehabilitating and returning turtles to the wild for over 30 years.