Crucial time for Biden’s huge government-reshaping bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion government-shaping plan is hitting a tumultuous week.

With Republicans solidly opposed, Democrats are rushing to trim the total and finish up the big package — an enormous undertaking with consequences certain to shape Biden’s presidency and the lawmakers' own political futures. There's a lot in the bill: Free pre-kindergarten and child care subsidies for families with small children. Dental care and hearing aids for seniors with Medicare. Infrastructure improvements in every state.

That's way too much, the Republicans say. And key Democrats want significant cuts, too.