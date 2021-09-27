5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

CRETE, Greece -- At least one person was killed and several were injured after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the greek island of Crete on Monday.

The man who died was pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed church in the village of Arkalochori, very close to the epicenter.

Homes and churches were damaged in the town center, and debris littered the streets.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 9:17 a-m local time, with its epicenter 153 miles southeast of the greek capital, Athens.

The quake sent people fleeing into the streets in the nearby city of Heraklion, and schools were evacuated.

Repeated aftershocks rattled the area, adding to damage.