Flood insurance rates to change under new FEMA policy

TUCSON (KVOA)-- New federal flood insurance rates go into effect this Friday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the new flood insurance rates will better reflect the real risk of flooding. Until now, flood insurance premiums have been based on whether a home is inside the 100-year flood plain, land expected to flood during a major storm.

But not anymore.

"Flood insurance is no longer gong to be funded by everybody the more risk you're at the more you're going to pay," said Nick VinZant, senior analyst with QuoteWizard. FEMA believes the new approach will be more fair. "Risk Rating 2.0 is an attempt by FEMA to make flood insurance rates more equitable so that folks who have flood insurance policies are paying a fair rate for their flood insurance," said Brian Jones, Division Manager of Flood Plain Management at the Pima County Regional Flood Control District.

FEMA's new pricing methodology is called Risk Rating 2.0. It incorporates new data to better reflect your individual flood risk. "It's looking at claim history so if that property has flooded before and has claims that's going to change the rate," said Jones, "It's looking at your distance to the flooding source, so how close you are to the river or the stream that's the source of your flooding."

In Arizona, 75% of homeowners will see an increase in their premiums, but not too much. In most cases about $10 a month. According to VinZant, 62% of policy holders In Pima County are going to see an increase in their flood insurance , 6% of people are going to see a huge decrease, $100 or more each month.

Pima County residents receive a discount on flood insurance premiums due to flood mitigation efforts by the Pima County Regional Flood Control District. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has a community ratings system, which encourages the community to go above the national flood mitigation minimums. Measures like elevating homes and building bank protection along rivers and washes can reduce premiums. "So in unincorporated Pima County we're currently a class 5 community which puts us in the top 15% of the country in terms of our rating and that gives everyone in unincorporated Pima County a 25% discount on their flood insurance policy," said Jones. That totals a $400,000 annual savings across all policies. That will increase to $1-million in savings April 1, 2022, when unincorporated is bumped up to a class 3 community. Only 15 communities across the country are rated class 3 .

Climate change and money are major drivers in the overhaul of flood insurance pricing. "The problem is these historic floods are happening so often the program is broken and it can't afford to keep moving forward," said VinZant.

The new system takes effect this Friday for new policies, April 1st for existing policy holders.