Marijuana expungements slower than expected

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It's been two months since Arizonans have been able to petition to have some marijuana charges expunged from their record. While there is excitement and interest in the process, it's going a little slower than anticipated.

Since July 12th, individuals convicted or charged with possessing less than 2.5 ounces of marijuana or 12.5 ounces of cannabis have been eligible to petition for those charges to be expunged from their records.

The Pima County Attorney's Office is trying to be proactive and file cases for eligible individuals, but it's running into challenges. "In a county like Pima County which appears to have 60,000 eligible cases trying to file one motion at a time is like trying to empty the ocean one spoon at a time," said Pima County Attorney Laura Conover. Arizona requires prosecutors to file one motion at a time, instead of filing a mass petition, like Conover wanted to do.

But according to the Public defender's office that's not the only issue. "We've gotten push back from the court saying that they wanted to have an evidentiary hearing, they wanted more briefing um saying they wanted proof of, they wanted the petitioner to prove eligibility ," said Sarah Mayhew, Appellate attorney with the Pima County Public Defender's Office. Conover said it's been a slower process than she anticipated, "especially if the court wants to dig deeply into the case as some of the previous cases have shown," she said.

The Pima County Superior Court says 28 petitions have been filed so far and it has granted all but nine which were recently filed. The court said expungement petitions are not as simple as they sound and cannot handle them in bulk format. In a statement to News 4 Tucson, Pima County Presiding Judge Jeffrey Bergin said, " Arizona Revised Statute §36-2862 requires the court to issue individualized findings of fact and conclusions of law when it determines a petition is eligible for expungement. This makes sense when one recognizes that expungement requests may not be as simple as they sound. For example, it is not unusual that a request may involve a case with multiple charges, some of which are not eligible for expungement. " He continues, "Accordingly, the court must evaluate each case on its own merits. Along with this, the court may set a hearing when it recognizes genuine issues of fact that draw into question the matter's eligibility for expungement."

Activist Caroline Isaacs has been involved in the expungement process and she says the court has it wrong. "That is a misreading of the initiative that we the people of Arizona have passed. Clearly, the onus is not on the petitioner, it is on the prosecutor and if the prosecutor cannot provide evidence you are not eligible for expungement, you are," said Isaacs, Program Director with the American Friends Service Committee.

According to Mayhew , further complicating the process is some of these cases are decades old. Evidence no longer exists and the petitioner wouldn't have access to it if it did. Mayhew also said prior to Prop 207 police would weigh marijuana differently under the criminal code than it is weighed under the new law. "So criminal measurement of cannabis back in the day, if it was cannabis baked into the brownie you would weigh the weight of the brownie. If it's cannabis that's in wax in a plastic container you would put the container on the scale and weigh the whole thing. It doesn't tell you how much cannabis is in that container. So those weights that are in police reports are inaccurate for what is allowed to be weighed under Prop 207."

Marijuana activists are already planning to make expungements more accessible to people." Our number one item on our legislative agenda moving into the next legislative session is to make expungements in Arizona for marijuana arrests and convictions to be universal and immediate," said Mike Robinette , Southern Arizona Executive Director with Arizona NORML.

You can find information on expunging marijuana convictions on the Pima County Attorney's Office webpage, or here.