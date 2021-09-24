Political experts weigh in on election audit

TUCSON (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson spoke with one University of Arizona Political Science expert regarding today's audit presentation and said moving forward, we need to focus on election integrity.

"We need election integrity and we need to figure out what it looks like, we need to make sure the American people are very confident in the outcome of their elections," said Associate Dean Dr. Linda Denno.

Experts go on to say it's a complicated business when you're talking about almost 3 million votes cast in the State of Arizona and cast in a variety of ways and counted in a variety of different ways, so you need smart capable people handling those tasks.

"The project of the Senate was not to try to overturn the results of the Arizona election. I know that a lot of people thought that was going to be the case but rather to make sure in the future we don't have those kinds of questions about the integrity of our elections. That's probably the single biggest problem you can have in a Democratic form of government," said Denno.