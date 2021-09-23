Study shows sexual violence can lead to brain disorders

New research suggests sexual assault can damage a woman's brain health.

A new study out of the University of Pittsburgh found that traumatic experiences, including sexual violence, may be linked to greater risk of dementia, stroke and other brain disorders.

Researchers also found that sexual assault leaves "Footprints of the trauma in our brains and our bodies."

The new study was presented at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society.

It adds to previous research that linked sexual violence to poor mental and cardiovascular health in women as they age.