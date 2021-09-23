Louisana trooper charged with civil rights violation for beating Black motorist with flashlight

MONROE, La. (NBC News) - A former Louisiana state police trooper has been charged with a civil rights violation for pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight.

It's the first criminal case to emerge from federal investigations into troopers' beatings of at least three black men.

A federal grand jury indicted Jacob Brown Thursday for the 2019 beating that left Aaron Larry Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head.

Video and police records show Brown beat Bowman 18 times with a flashlight in 24 seconds after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation near his Monroe home.

Brown later said bowman had struck a deputy and the blows were "pain compliance" intended to get Bowman into handcuffs.

Brown has been charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.