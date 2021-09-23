Skip to Content

Louisana trooper charged with civil rights violation for beating Black motorist with flashlight

2:50 pm Top Stories
Aaron Larry Bowman
NBC News Channel

MONROE, La. (NBC News) - A former Louisiana state police trooper has been charged with a civil rights violation for pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight.

It's the first criminal case to emerge from federal investigations into troopers' beatings of at least three black men.

A federal grand jury indicted Jacob Brown Thursday for the 2019 beating that left Aaron Larry Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head.

Video and police records show Brown beat Bowman 18 times with a flashlight in 24 seconds after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation near his Monroe home.

Brown later said bowman had struck a deputy and the blows were "pain compliance" intended to get Bowman into handcuffs.

Brown has been charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Author Profile Photo

NBC News

More Stories

Skip to content