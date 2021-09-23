As Haitians start to arrive, Afghan refugees expected in Tucson as soon as next week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest is one of the organizations taking the lead to Afghan refugees' resettle in Arizona.

LSS President and CEO Connie Phillips tells News 4 Tucson the Haitians seeking asylum who are coming through Tucson are in the city for a brief stay before moving on to another destination.

That's very different from what Afghan refugees will soon experience.

"The people that are coming through the southern borders are not coming to stay in Tucson whereas the refugee resettlement program, there are people coming into the community to make Tucson their home," Phillips said.

According to Phillips, LSS anticipates resettling about 100 Afghans into Tucson area apartments in the coming weeks.

"We do anticipate we will start seeing some arrivals probably next week or at the latest, the next week, the first of October," Phillips said.

Some asylum seekers from Haiti are already on the ground here at the Casa Alitas migrant shelter. Casa Alitas is where some Central American migrants already stay on a temporary basis. Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said some local hotels are housing some migrants to help with limited space at Casa Alitas.

"The capacity out at the Alitas Center was originally at the 250 range," Kozachik said. "Because of COVID, that number is down to 60 to 80."

"Could it get a little overwrought for awhile and Casa Alitas has a lot of people that they're processing, sure, but there are systems in place to do that," Phillips said.