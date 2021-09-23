Apartment fire displaces several residents on west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several people have been displaced in connection to a fire that ignited in a westside apartment complex on Thursday morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 41 S. Shannon Rd. near Broadway Boulevard at around 7:06 a.m. in reference to a fire that was reported in a second-story apartment.

TFD said while the apartment involved was vacant, the department decided to escalate the blaze to a two-alarm fire out of concern for the safety of the residents. Officials say the attic of the apartment was heavily involved in flames.

At this time, TFD said "investigators believe the fire was caused by an electrical source in the attic space."

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

Residents who were displaced in the fire are currently being relocated.

