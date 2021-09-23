Alleged audit draft confirms 2020 election results were accurate

TUCSON (KVOA) - An alleged draft of the Cyber Ninjas audit report was leaked earlier Thursday night.

The Maricopa County Audit was developed to review the results of the county's 2020 General Election and, "confirm the effectiveness of existing legislation in governing elections..."

According to the draft report, over the period of five months around 1,5000 people re-counted all 2.1 million general election ballots by hand.

On Twitter, Maricopa County said that the draft confirms the county's canvass of the "2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winner did in fact win." Meaning that, according to the draft, Biden won Arizona.

BREAKING: The #azaudit draft report from Cyber Ninjas confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

However, the county also said the draft was littered with errors about how the county conducted the election.

Board members say they will pay close attention to Friday's senate hearing.

