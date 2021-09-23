A preview of election results audit

To watch the audit presentation live, click here.

TUCSON (KVOA) - The audit presentation will take place at the Senate Building in Phoenix at 1 p.m., where the State Senate will obtain the Cyber Ninjas final report regarding the election results.

Nearly a year since the 2020 election, Cyber Ninjas and the other contractors who conducted the audit for Republican leaders of the Arizona Senate will present their findings.

The full Senate is invited to attend but only Senate President Karen Fann and Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen will be allowed to ask questions. There will be no opportunity for public comment.

News 4 Tucson spoke with a retired Republican election lawyer and as well as an Arizona State Senate Democratic leader to get their perspective leading into Friday's audit report.

"For this to work for Donald Trump and his supporters there needs to be solid evidence of fraud. If they come up with conclusions that can't really tell who won the election that's a failure for Donald Trump and his supporters because they've had everything they needed to be able to make this case," said Ben Ginsburg a retired Republican election lawyer.

"Nearly a full year after the 2020 elections, Republicans are still pushing the big lie the election was stolen from Donald Trump and rather than focus on the need of Arizonans like creating good-paying jobs, fully funding education or pushing the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the Arizona Republican-controlled State Senate has wasted taxpayer dollars perpetuating the consistently debunked false claims about a safe and secure election, by conducting a ridiculous and useless audit of the election," said Rebecca Rios Arizona State Senate Democratic Leader.