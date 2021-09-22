West Nile Virus spikes in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona has seen 123 cases and four deaths from the West Nile Virus. Nearly all of them are in Maricopa County but that doesn't mean Pima County shouldn't let their guard down.

"It's pretty much in the United States now it's not going away, so we're going to have to continue living with it," said UA Professor Michael Riehle.

Doctor Riehle said a higher mosquito population and an active monsoon is the reason why the West Nile Virus is spiking.

"It's higher than a typical year but only by a bit at this point. Numbers will continue to increase as mosquito season goes on," said Riehle.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, so far Pima County has one confirmed case and one probable case when it comes to the West Nile Virus.

"A lot of people are asymptomatic so they don't even know they had it. Other people have flu-like symptoms but it becomes much more concerning if it goes into the central nervous system," said Riehle.

Pima County Environmental Health Technicians said they go through multiple steps to test mosquitos in standing water for West Nile.

"We have not had an in-house test positive for the pools we have tested, we've been very lucky so far. We haven't had any tests for West Nile in our lab," said Gregg Bustamante from the Pima County Vector Control Department.