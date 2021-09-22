PeerWORKS program designed to help those impacted by opioid disorders

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new University of Arizona Health Sciences Workforce Education and Training Program has been designed to help people impacted by opioid and substance use disorders.

In the state of Arizona, 31 out of every 1,000 children are affected by the opioid crisis that is ravaging the nation.

A new training program, known as PeerWORKS, hopes to change that.

The program will train state-certified health professionals, who are in recovery from a mental illness or substance use disorder, to provide support to those experiencing similar issues.

They will be known as peer support specialists.

Dr. Todd Vanderah started the Comprehensive Pain and Addiction Center two years ago.

He is the director of the center and serves as director of the University of Arizona of Health Sciences and the chair of the Department of Pharmacology in the College of Medicine-Tucson.

He hopes that through this new program, they can help families.

"Unfortunately, families with opiate use disorder, especially within the parents often result in children and adolescents going down that same road," said Dr. Vanderah. "So, we saw a need. I think the need will hopefully focus on children so that they don't progress down the same avenue in which their parents are using substances."

The specialists will serve in care facilities and underserved areas in Arizona.

The program will go for the next four years and the grant allows trainees to be paid.

PeerWORKS is expected to welcome its first class of paraprofessional trainees in early 2022.

UArizona Health Sciences Comprehensive Pain and Addiction Center will oversee the first peer support experiential learning and apprenticeship program in rural Arizona.