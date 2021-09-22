N4T Investigators: Tucson Back the Blue Line’s case against city dismissed

TUCSON (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson has a major update to a story the News 4 Tucson Investigators broke last year.

It centers on a war of words between a non-profit group that supports police and other first responders versus Tucson's mayor and a member of the city council.

The lawsuit was filed last December in Pima County Superior Court. It accused Mayor Regina Romero and Ward 4 City Council member Nikki Lee of defaming Tucson Back the Blue Line and its founder.

Now, the N4T Investigators have learned that case will never see the inside of a courtroom.

The case involving Timothy Cesolini and Tucson Back the Blue Line stemmed from an incident in July of last year. Cesolini and his group planned to paint a thin blue line in support of Tucson Police on South Stone Avenue right in front of TPD headquarters .

"I figured, let's do this the right way, go through the city, get a permit," Cesolini told the News 4 Tucson Investigators.

At first the city granted the permit, but then revoked it the same day. At the time, mayor Romero tweeted Cesolini was "An individual with known ties to white supremacist ideology" and "Requests from white supremacists have no place on our city streets."

Cesolini and his group deny those allegations, saying in a court document: "Mr. Cesolini does not—and has not—ever held membership in a white supremacist organization. So the group sued.

"I wanted her to admit I misspoke, and you are not a White supremacist. That hurt me personally. It hurt my family personally by her doing that," Cesolini said.

Cesolini's complaint named the city, Mayor Romero, and Councilmber Lee. saying Lee supported the mayor's allegedly false claims in a social media post of her own.

The lawsuit included claims of defamation, false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Cesolini told the N4T Investigators, the case was not about getting paid - it was about principle.

"That's all I ever wanted, once the lawyers got involved, then money came into play," Cesolini said. "I didn't care about the money. I wanted an apology. That was it."

Now the News 4 Tucson Investigators have learned, the lawsuit has been dismissed by an agreement between Cesolini's attorney and the city, and both sides will walk away with no money changing hands, and without an apology.

"My lawyer came to me and said he had mysterious personal reasons and had to drop the case," Cesolini told the News 4 Tucson Investigators. When we asked him why he did not pursue the case with a different attorney, Cesolini told us that he did not have the financial means to do so.

In an email to the News 4 Tucson investigators, a spokesperson for Mayor Romero's office told us: "We are pleased to see this unsubstantiated case be formally dismissed."

Cesolini says he is disappointed, but it does not shake his group's support for law enforcement.

"It's a sad day I say because politicians can basically call out anyone and get away with it," Cesolini said.

Councilmember Lee's office referred us to the City Attorney, who told us they could not comment.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can't be filed again.