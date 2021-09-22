Health officials say downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TUCSON (KVOA) - Local health officials say we are seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 deaths.

One of their biggest concerns now, those who are still hesitant to get the vaccine.

"In terms of the number of deaths, this latest surge has not had the same ugly impact that we had during the holiday period," Dr. Francisco Garcia said. "It has been more modest in terms of the impact on that population."

Dr. Garcia says a lot of that has to do with vaccinations.

"The older age group is actually our best-vaccinated age group," Garcia said. "In fact, right now, 95.5 percent of all individuals over the age of 65 have had at least one vaccine and a full 86.1 percent have received the full vaccine coverage. That's part of the reason why older folks have not died at the rate that they had previously."

Dr. Matt Heinz who works at a local hospital and says their COVID patients are largely unvaccinated.

"Now we're seeing Delta and it appears to be more transmissible than the previous Alpha or UK variant," Heinz said. "That is true, but we're seeing that the hospitalizations and the mortality, unfortunately, has dropped down into the 20, 30 and 40-year-old groups because those folks, unfortunately, tend to be less vaccinated than the 65 and up."

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, a little over 4 million of Arizona's population is vaccinated which is a little over 57 percent.

"That's a great number compared to Maricopa County where it's 7 or 8 percent lower than that," Heinz said. "But we still have a ways to go."