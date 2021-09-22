Haitian refugees arrive in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Once the Haitian refugees get to Tucson they'll be processed by border patrol. From there, migrants will then head to Casa Alitas temporarily, while they are set up with other families who are living in the states already.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) started to schedule flights from Del Rio to Tucson as of yesterday.

News 4 Tucson has confirmed that migrants are arriving at Casa Alitas and have have been doing so for the past few days.

However, with COVID-19 precautions in place, Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik says they can only hold around 60-80 people at a place like Casa Alitas right now. Previously, they could hold as many 200-300.

According to Kozachik, the city is still seeing large numbers of migrants from South America in addition to the incoming Afghanistan refugees.

Right now, there are some hotels that are being used to house all of the migrants.

"They're here seeking asylum, they're refugees from very, very traumatic situations and you know we want to treat them with the dignity they deserve the same way we've been doing with those from Central America and soon to be the Afghans," siad Kozachik.

He adds that while the numbers are large that are coming in, it is still manageable to handle all of the migrants, for now.

He says the city will need federal help since it's not just a city or state-level issue.

Casa Alitas is also in need of donations for any size shirts, pants and children's clothing as well as travel-sized toiletry items.

To donate, click here.