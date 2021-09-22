Christmas tree, decoration prices rising

Holiday shoppers in a pinch are getting an early greeting from the Grinch.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, consumers could experience a shortage of artificial trees and other décor this holiday season.

Some sellers are already increasing their prices for artificial trees and other holiday products by at least 20%.

The potential for a costly Christmas comes as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the U.S. supply chain, delaying orders and driving up shipping costs.

Experts say if you're looking to buy a fake tree this year, it's best to do it now, while they're still in stock.