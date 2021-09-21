Tucson’s The Cup Cafe’ makes top 100 list for eateries

If you live in Tucson you know the city is home to some great restaurants. Now the rest of the country is recognizing the Old Pueblo's fine eateries after one a local cafe made the list of the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021.

OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc., has named downtown's The Cup Cafe' among the country's top 100.

The new top 100 list recognizes local eateries with outdoor seating that stand out and define their neighborhoods.