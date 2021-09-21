Pima County Health Department advises parents to get kids vaccinated for influenza

TUCSON (KVOA) - Doctor Francisco Garcia from the Pima County Health Department said he can’t stress enough how important it is for children to get the Influenza vaccine.

"If your kid can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because she or he is not age-eligible, it doesn’t mean you get to opt-out. It actually means that you should be more affirmative in your actions to get your child vaccinated," said Garcia.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, each year an average of 20,000 children in the United States under the age of five are hospitalized due to flu complications. And children who have asthma, diabetes, or heart disease are at a higher risk.

"Last year was the first time that I actually got a flu shot with my daughter precisely because of the pandemic," said Lisa Robinson.

As a single parent, Lisa Robinson said she can’t afford to get sick and said this flu season, she’s rolling up her sleeve and the same goes for her daughter.

"She’s absolutely scared and fearful and doesn’t want to get shots but going into the drug store with me, and seeing me do it, she’s able to handle it," said Robinson.