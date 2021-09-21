PCC, health department to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College and the county's Health Department have partnered to host free vaccination clinics at five campuses.

Here are the vaccination clinic dates and locations:

Desert Vista Campus Community Room - Monday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Campus Community Room - Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Campus Community Room - Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northwest Campus Community Room - Thursday, Sept. 30 from 7:30 a.m. 6 p.m.

West Campus Community Room - Monday, Oct. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PCC says a second series of clinics will be held three weeks after these clinic dates so that participants may get the second COVID shot.