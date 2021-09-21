More COVID-19 treatment options undergoing clinical trials

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Clinical Trials (ACT), a medical research clinic, is hoping to change the future of COVID-19.

Right now, trials for a COVID-19 prevention pill are underway right here in Arizona. This trial focuses on people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to the virus recently.

This research group believes that having a pill that can easily be taken anywhere could be a game-changer for treating the virus.

ACT has been running tests for new treatments for this virus for over a year.

Previously, they tested Regeneron, which uses monoclonal antibodies to treat the virus and is administered through IV or injection.

This latest treatment, if approved, could be the most accessible option to date.

"If we were able to develop a pill for the treatment or prevention of COVID that would be a drug that's easily deliverable," said Dr. Anita Kohli, Director of Clinical Research at Arizona Clinical Trials, "Something that you could pick up from your local pharmacy, something that's easily distributable, unlike our current options."

The pill is being studied for treatment and possibly prevention. However, some health officials think a non-vaccine treatment option could hinder progress in reaching herd immunity.

"I guess you need a backstop for those persons that are unwilling to get vaccinated too and then that's really the primary value of this. Let's face it, this drug is being developed to treat people that are unwilling to get the vaccine," said Will Humble, Executive Director at Arizona Public Health Association.

Dr. Kohli says that people should still be social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated. But, she doesn't think an antiviral drug would make people choose one or the other.

"I don't think it should be a concern, you know when we think about influenza we ask people every year to get vaccinated against flu. But at the same time we have drugs that are available to treat it," said Dr. Kohli.

If you're interested in joining the clinical trials click here.