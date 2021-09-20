Women in Afghanistan protest, demand equal rights

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan women bravely took to the streets to demand equal rights from the Taliban.

Just over a dozen women held up signs and marched in front of the former Ministry for Women to protest against the Taliban's rules.

The latest restrictions on women were announced Sunday by Afghanistan's Interim Mayor.

Female employees in the Kabul city government have to stay home, unless their jobs cannot be replaced by men.

In recent days, the Taliban told female students in middle and high school that they are not permitted to return to school for now, while boys in those grades have resumed their studies.

However, female college students can continue their studies in a gender-segregated setting from now on, as long as they adhere to a strict Islamic dress code.