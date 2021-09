TUCSON (KVOA) - Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Interstate 10 and Twin Peaks due to collision involving a semi-tractor trailer Monday morning.

According to Marana Police Department, there were no injuries in connection to the collision however, there is a large amount of debris blocking the road.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews are working to clear the scene after a truck overturns near the I-10 and Twin Peaks. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/QdDQc8lzsZ — Destiny Quinn (@DestinyQuinnTV) September 20, 2021

Officers and cleaning crews are working to open the road.