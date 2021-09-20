Samuel Adams is releasing a beer that will be illegal in more than a dozen states
Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited edition beer that many won't be able to buy.
It will be so potent that it will be illegal to sell in more than a dozen states.
As you may know, the beer company releases a new version of its Utopias brand every couple of years.
But this year's won't be sold in 15 states, including Georgia.
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than 5 times the potency of typical U.S. brews.
The company says it's only making around 13,000 bottles.
For those who will be able to buy it, it will cost you $240 for a 25-ounce bottle.
It will be available for purchase on Oct. 11.