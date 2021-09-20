Samuel Adams is releasing a beer that will be illegal in more than a dozen states

Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited edition beer that many won't be able to buy.

It will be so potent that it will be illegal to sell in more than a dozen states.

As you may know, the beer company releases a new version of its Utopias brand every couple of years.

But this year's won't be sold in 15 states, including Georgia.

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than 5 times the potency of typical U.S. brews.

The company says it's only making around 13,000 bottles.

For those who will be able to buy it, it will cost you $240 for a 25-ounce bottle.

It will be available for purchase on Oct. 11.