Miss America provides scholarships

This year, the Miss America Organization celebrates its 100th anniversary!

Our very own Miss Arizona Amber Barto will have the opportunity to compete for the prestigious title this December.

This opportunity isn't all about a crown, but an opportunity for contestants to further their education.

The Miss America crown has four points, what you might not know, is that those points stand for style, success, service, and scholarship.

"September 8 in 1921, where it all began, where our first Miss America was crowned," said Miss America CEO Shantel Krebbs.

What began on the boardwalk of Atlantic City as a "bathing beauty revue" has now become a national brand, and one of the most recognized household names in America.

"1945 when we awarded our first scholarship for $5,000," said Krebbs. "Now today we award over $5 million of scholarships a year."

"I've graduated with a double major from Arizona State University, debt-free, as well as my Master's in Legal Studies," said Miss Arizona Amber Barto. "I know my scholarship from Miss Arizona as well is going to help me obtain a degree in law, my J.D."

Miss Arizona Amber Barto has big dreams.

Dreams that she is able to pursue thanks to the Miss America Organization.

"Whatever scholarship money I earn at Miss America, as well as the scholarship money I earn from Miss Arizona, is going to help me be able to pursue higher education and get my J.D.," said Barto. "And, hopefully achieve my goals of either being a Supreme Court Justice or the Secretary of State."

Barto will compete for the title of Miss America on December 16th in Connecticut.

She will be judged on her social impact initiative, interviewing skills, and talent.