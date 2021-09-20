CVS brings 600 new jobs to Arizona

CVS Health will bring 600 new jobs to Arizona.

The company made the announcement Monday morning.

The company says it is part of an accelerated hiring effort, where they will recruit candidates to fill 25,000 positions throughout the US.

Most of the 600 available positions in Arizona are full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates.

CVS says those positions will be filled as soon as possible.