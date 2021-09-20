Arizona lawmaker quits to focus on run for governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Rep. Aaron Lieberman has become the second Democratic lawmaker to leave office to focus on a run for higher office. Lieberman announced Monday that he’s immediately resigning from the House so he can devote himself fulltime to his campaign for governor.

The second-term lawmaker from Paradise Valley represents one of the most competitive legislative districts in the state. Democratic Sen. Kirsten Engel of Tucson has also announced plans to resign so she can focus on her race for U.S. House.

Democratic precinct committeemen from Legislative District 28 will nominate three potential replacements, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will choose a winner. Lieberman’s replacement must be a Democrat.