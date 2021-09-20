Amphi High School football team back on the field after social media scare

TUCSON (KVOA) - Amphi High School was put on edge after their game against the Thunderbirds from Phoenix was canceled last week due to social media postings between late Thursday evening and Friday morning.

"We've never had this happen here. This is my eighth year at Amphi and generally, it's a great atmosphere here," said Head Coach Jorge Mendivil.

District officials said the post was made by a student and later re-posted by parents and other students regarding a perceived threat against a student at Amphi High School.

"It just turned into a huge fiasco and you know better safe than sorry, so luckily we caught it early enough so we kind of prepped early for it," Coach Mendivil.

Some members of the Panther's football team were pretty upset not being able to play but were glad to be back on the field Monday night.

"I wanted to play don't get me wrong, Friday is the best night of the week but you just have to handle business when stuff happens," said Nathaniel Carissimi.

The Amphi School District responded and released a statement stating, "Amphi High School administration, in conjunction with Tucson Police Department and Amphitheater District leadership, conducted an extensive investigation which resulted in the determination that there was no credible threat to students, staff or the community."