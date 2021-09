GREEN VALLEY (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed that they are looking for a vulnerable adult who was last seen near North Desert Bell Drive in Green Valley.

77-year-old Richard Fellner is 6'1" and 210lbs with hazel wyes and white hair. Fellner was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey sweatpants and grey slippers.

If you see Mr. Fellner or know where his whereabouts are you are asked to call 911.