Pima County Administrators give update on employee vaccinations

TUCSON (KVOA) - So far, Pima County Administrators have said employee vaccinations are steady. This comes after the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to add incentives for county employees who get vaccinated by Oct. 1.

This includes a one-time $300 payment and three days off for vaccinated employees.

"We've watched that very consistent uptick in terms of county employees getting vaccinated," said Jan Lesher Chief Deputy County Administrator.

After Oct. 1, county officials said they will start looking into various disincentives for employees who are not vaccinated.

"We begin to look at whether or not we simply charge more for insurance for health care insurance to those employees who have not been vaccinated," said Lesher.

Especially when it comes to departments that work closely with the public, including libraries and the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

"I support everything our County Administrator our county health department and doctors are doing. If that's what it takes to get people to recognize the need for vaccination then I'm all behind it," said Sheriff Chris Nanos.