NIH funds $450 million study of long term COVID-19

The National Institutes of Health is set to study the long-term effects of COVID-19.

The NIH says it launched the "Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery Initiative", or "Recover", to learn why some people have prolonged symptoms after infection from COVID-19.

The $470 million study includes more than 100 researchers at more than 30 institutions.

Scientists will work over the coming months to determine the cause of long COVID-19 and find the much-needed answers to prevent the condition.

The studies will include adult, pregnant, and pediatric populations.

Funding for the "Recover" initiative was supported by the American Rescue Plan.