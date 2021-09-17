Motto unveiled for 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China -- Organizers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic games unveiled its official motto on Friday.

The motto - "Together for a shared future" - was selected by an expert panel from 79 proposals that were submitted.

Beijing mayor Chen Jining, who is also the executive president of the organizing committee, said it echoed the International Olympic motto of "Faster, higher, stronger, together".

Chen said the motto's release would attract more people to pay attention to Beijing 2022 and join in efforts to deliver a successful games despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will run between February 4th and February 20th, followed by the Winter Paralympics between March 4th and March 13th.