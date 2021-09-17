Investigators search Grand Teton National park for clues in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, as witnesses begin to provide pieces of the puzzle

Investigators are continuing to search for clues in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Petito left New York with her fiancé Brian Laundrie back in June on a cross-country trip.

On Thursday, police in Utah released body cam video showing officers responding to a reported fight between the couple on Aug. 12.

The video shows an emotional Petito trying to explain what sparked the argument, along with Laundrie talking to police.

The couple agreed to spend the night apart to give each other some space, but no arrests were made.

Police say Laundrie is now considered a person of interest in the case and is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Meanwhile, in Wyoming, authorities are searching the last place Petito was seen - Grand Teton National Park.

One woman says she spotted the couple's van on Aug. 25 and contacted police.

"It had the black ladder on the back and the two black rooftops on top, the two bars, and we made the comment that would be the perfect little camper van to go around in," said Shannon Baker, who spotted the couple's van.

"You never know what you've got in a photo, that you've thought, and low and behold there was a van that matches the description of this van in this case," said Sgt. Clayton Platt with the Teton County Sheriff's Office. "All those little pieces can be pieces in the puzzle to help us figure out where Gabby is."

Investigators are hoping more people come forward with information related to the case.

The FBI, local police, and the national park service are working together to aid in the investigation.