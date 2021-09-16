World Anti-Doping Agency to review ban on cannabis for athletes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The World Anti-Doping Agency is expected to review its ban on cannabis relating to athletes. The review is expected to happen sometime next year.

"Cannabis should not be illegal it should not be something that prohibits activity in professional athletics at all," said Samuel Richard Executive Director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association.

Richard said he's pleased the World Anti-Doping Agency will be reviewing the current ban on cannabis in the sports world and says it's time to move things forward towards a resolution.

"You see some of those professional sports that we are all familiar with already making moves on their own but what we really need is for Congress to step up and meet America where it's at," said Richard.

Former NFL player Marvin Washington said cannabis can be beneficial to athletes, especially with the pressures that come from being in the spotlight.

"You're not going to be dealing with all this stress and anxiety of performance it can help. It's not the be-all cure-all but it can help," said Washington.

According to officials, cannabis will remain forbidden for the 2022 athletic season.