Video: Tucson mariachi sings National Anthem at Dodger Stadium

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson native Brisa Bergeron sang the National Anthem at Wednesday's Diamondbacks game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

She is a member of the mariachi group Reynas de Los Angeles.

Bergeron graduated from Tucson High School in 2013.

Among her Tucson connections, her parents are former photojournalists at KVOA- News 4 Tucson.

Her younger brother, Ben is also a Tucson High grad and is now a member of the L.A. Rams Mariachi Group that performs regularly at Dodgers games.