TPD: Man shot, killed at midtown home after confrontation with family member

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was found shot in midtown on Wednesday is dead, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Thursday.

At around 2:30 p.m., 54-year-old Billy Joe Sandoval Juarez was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in front of a residence located in the 600 block of West Glenn Street near Oracle Road. TPD later released that Juarez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD learned that prior to the shooting, the 54-year-old was involved in a confrontation with a family member who was identified as an adult male.

TPD said after the shooting, the involved family member reportedly walked to the residence next door until police contacted him about the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is advised to call 88-CRIME.