Security fence placed around Capitol ahead of weekend rally

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The security fence that was put up around the capitol in the wake of the January 6th attack on the capitol was put back up on Thursday.

The move comes ahead of a planned rally this weekend.

The so-called "Justice for J-6" rally is planned for Saturday outside the capitol.

The protest is in support of the rioters who stormed the capitol on January 6th.

The Capitol Police Board approved the plan to bring back the fence Monday.

In addition - an emergency declaration will go into effect about the time of the demonstration.

The declaration will allow Capitol Police to deputize outside law enforcement officers as US Capitol Police Special Officers.

Authorities say they want to protect everyone's first amendment rights to peacefully protest.

The plan is to take the fence down a few days after the rally, if all goes well.

Online - one of the organizers of Saturday's rally asked participants to be respectful to police.

The Capitol has been on high alert since January 6th.

Monday - an armed white supremacist was arrested not far from the capitol.

There was no indication he had plans to attend the rally Saturday.