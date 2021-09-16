Marana to open first pet adoption center

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - In hopes to alleviate the stress rescues and shelters are under with the rapid intake of animals in Arizona, Join Me Tucson will be opening Marana's first pet adoption center that showcases adoptable pets from those rescues and shelters.

According to Rescue Me Marana, their goal is to help adopt 1,000 animals per year by showcasing them in a retail setting.

"We're excited to bring this adoption opportunity to the Marana community," Board President Nancy Young Wright said. "It's a great opportunity for animals to find wonderful homes in the vibrant and diverse Marana area."

The new center will be hosting a ribbon-cutting at the Tucson Premium Outlets, located at 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit rescuemetucson.org.