At least three killed in earthquake in China

LUZHOU, China -- At least three people are dead and dozens of others are injured after an earthquake rocked southwest China Thursday.

The epicenter of the 6.0 magnitude quake was about 120 miles southeast of Chengdu, the provincial capital.

State broadcaster CCTV said 88 people were injured, three seriously, and that 35 houses had collapsed.

Rescue workers were going door-to-door searching for people in damaged homes.

More than 3200 people have been moved to shelters.