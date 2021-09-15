Restaurants face lingering challenge from pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been a bumpy road for restaurants and bars since the start of the pandemic, from closing up shop to having to limit their customers.

The Sawmill Run restaurant is one of the businesses in southern Arizona struggling. For several months, they have been forced to close earlier because they just do not have the staff.

"Overall like the past four months, we've had some problems just getting staff up here," Nick Avram Sawmill Run Restaurant said. "We kind of had to shorten our regular business and dinner hours. So not even being there right now, we're just kind of opened 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday just to deal with not having the staff open."

Other business owners, like Ray Flores of Flores Concepts said their biggest problem is inventory.

"The pandemic has caused a huge stress to our supply chain," Ray Flores said. "So everything has gone up in cost and that's probably going to be the biggest impact to us just trying to keep our menu prices within reason."

Flores says suppliers tell him they are either out or an item has gone up exponentially.