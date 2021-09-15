Impact of drought on biological diversity

TUCSON (KVOA) - "As you move away from the tropics, and you get into what we call the temperate zone up here in Arizona, as you go further north into Canada, into the arctic regions, the number of species per unit area really drops off quite dramatically, to the point where there is very few species that inhabit these really cold environments," said Brian Enquist with the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.

For a long time, scientists have believed that temperature is what limits the diversity of life on Earth.

But, according to University of Arizona researchers, that is not the case.

Researchers discovered that seasonal fluctuations in rainfall, and more specifically, drought is what really drives evolutionary diversity, not temperatures.

Researchers hoped to learn why some regions are more species-rich than others.

They pulled together data from all over the globe to find out where species lived and how many there were.

"One of the big implications of climate change is actually increased droughts, and so climate change is not going to influence changes in global patterns of species distributions due to temperature, but more importantly due to the increasing impacts of increased droughts," said Enquist. "So if droughts and extreme temperatures become more prevalent, really in these worst-case climate change scenarios, then our findings indicate that biodiversity may be much more impacted than we thought."

The researchers say the deserts of the southwest perfectly illustrate their results, in that the deserts here have more plant species compared to the wet forests of the American Northeast.

The team's next step is assessing how current and future increases in temperature and drought will influence global patterns of biodiversity.