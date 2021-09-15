Fourth Avenue Street Fair aims to preserve tradition and culture

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Fourth Avenue Merchant's Association (FAMA) is asking the community for donations to help bring back the bi-annual street fair.

The pandemic has directly impacted the event and small businesses which look to help preserve Tucson's culture, community and tradition.

The last time Fourth Avenue had a street fair was in 2019.

That lost opportunity has been another big hit to the businesses who call Fourth Avenue home and is the driving reason the merchants district is gearing up to bring it back this December.

The average cost to put on these twice-yearly street fairs is around $300,000, according to the FAMA.

Normally these events help fund themselves, but after not being able to host large events, the association is asking for your help because of what the street fair brings to Tucson.

"They not only bring eyes and impressions to our communities, but the economic impact it brings, the thousands of out-of-town visitors it brings to our community," said Casey Anderson, Chief Operating Officer for FAMA.

With those visitors comes more employment opportunities as well, further boosting the local economy.

The association estimates that between 70 to 90 percent of revenue for Fourth Avenue vendors comes from these street fairs.

Local merchants say a return this winter would be a welcome sign.

"It's the two times a year that small businesses kind of get amped up and you know, prep for it and it just brings in so much business and recognition," said Tonia Clevenger, Rustic Candle Company.

More than just an economic boost, FAMA says the Fourth Avenue street fairs preserve culture and tradition.

"Overwhelmingly affects so many things for our community whether it's the way our community looks, having the awesome historic district that we have," said Anderson.

On average the street fair generates between $500,000-$700,000.

Right now, the merchants association is planning on bringing the street fair back this December and businesses are ready.

"It's kind of just a tradition, the fourth ave kind of feel, the fourth ave vibe. It's something that has been going on for years and years," said Clevenger.

To donate or get involved click here or call 520-624-5004.